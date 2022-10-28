Changes to the Warrawong streetscape can't come soon enough after shoppers and businesses described the area as forgotten.
Wollongong City Council is proposing wider footpaths, more trees and spaces for outdoor dining along Cowper Street between First Avenue and Taurus Avenue.
The changes also including removing the right hand turning lane in both directions from Cowper Street onto King Street.
Owner of T&F Continental Cuts Fred Maier said the area has long been in need of an upgrade.
"I've been here for about 27 years and to be quite honest, on Cowper Street on my side nothing has been done except for the laneway," he said.
"Nothing's been done in a long time."
Shopper Tony Holmes, from Wollongong, said the current state of the strip left much to be desired.
"The way it is, it looks a bit rundown and uninviting."
Nine years ago, as part of the public consultation on the Warrawong Town Centre Masterplan, Council asked locals what they would like to see improved in the commercial area.
Top of the list was pedestrian safety, followed by shading, spaces to sit and meet, outdoor dining and areas to celebrate the unique culture of Warrawong.
This feedback led into the current designs, which include a pedestrian crossing on Cowper Street outside Warrawong Plaza.
The 2013 masterplan identifies the opportunity of renewal along Cowper Street to turn the strip into a "Main Street". The masterplan identifies that existing traffic arrangements cut the city in four, with community facilities such as the library separated from the main centre. The former Bunnings site is marked as an "opportunity site" and a "potential catalyst site for redevelopment".
In the years since, Council has approved plans for the new Warrawong Library and Community Centre on the corner of King and Greene streets. The former Bunnings is currently being redeveloped, however as large format retail premises and fast food restaurants.
Council is also considering introducing medium density residential to sites on the edge of the Warrawong town centre, as part of its draft Retail and Business Centre strategy, and forecasts a gap of over 3000 square metres in retail floorspace demand by 2041.
The proposed streetscape upgrades look to knit together these strategies, by diverting vehicle traffic away from the town centre and creating more space for pedestrians and businesses to expand.
All of those who the Mercury spoke with on Friday said what must not be lost is accessibility by public transport, as well as the cultural character of the suburb. One of Mr Maier's best sellers is the Balkan sausage cevapi and shopper Amy Ong said it was important to have spaces that catered to the communities that call Warrawong and the southern suburbs of the Illawarra home.
"I'm Filipina [and] everything is important, but especially the Asian and Filipino shops."
Residents can have their say until November 14.
