It has been a year since Wollongong couple Rod and Carol McKellar's 49-year-old Michael son left this world after a long-drawn battle with prostate cancer. They are now telling his story in the hope it will save lives.
The pain is still as raw as the day.
When Michael McKellar paid a visit to his GP in 2016 for what he thought was a urinary tract infection nothing could have prepared him for the harsh truth that followed.
He was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer which had spread to his bladder.
Michael knew Prostate Cancer ran in his family but his parents said he dropped below the radar during his time working as an aerospace engineer in Netherlands with no regular GP visits or tests.
"He was symptom free until he thought he had a UTI. His cancer was inoperable," his dad Rod said.
Right after the diagnosis, he was referred to St Vincents Hospital in Sydney for further investigation and treatment.
"As time went by he developed more symptoms including those associated with metastases in his bones and later in his lungs," the parents said.
In 2019, Michael was then transferred to Chris O'Brein Lifehouse, a cancer treatment centre in Camperdown.
Michael underwent a number of trials, tried everything that could give him some hope but in the end, he ran out of time and options.
"Eventually, he was informed there could be no further treatment and recommended to be admitted to Concord Hospital for palliative care," Rod and Carol said.
Michael expressed his desire to spend his last days at home among family where he was well-looked after by his loving wife, siblings, parents and friends.
He passed away in October last year, with his last words to his brother Andrew being, "Life, I've enjoyed every minute of it".
"We, Michael's family, many friends and work colleagues continue to mourn the loss of our dear son, brother, husband, uncle and friend of many," his mum Carol said.
The family is committed to raising awareness about prostate cancer and essential regular testing especially in younger men.
"Men think they are invincible, but they are not," Carol said.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation is naming the Epigenetics grant in Michael's memory as the peak industry group calls for the government to increase funding for research.
According to Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) Prostate Cancer claims the life of 10 Australian men everyday.
PCFA Chief Executive Anne Savage said the avoidable death toll would continue to grow without a significant increase in research funding.
"Prostate cancer must be a national research priority," Ms Savage said.
The number of Australian men being diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancers is expected to more than double over the 10-year period to 2028.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.