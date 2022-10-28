Residents around an inner-city Wollongong park have had enough of the buses relocated there and say the amenity of the park, as well as their homes, is being degraded.
The streets at Market Square, bordered by Harbour and Market streets in the city's east, have become busy with buses after the site became a layover point for buses after they were moved from Lang Park in preparation for the UCI cycling world championships.
Wollongong City Council has said the arrangement is temporary, but has not said when it will cease, and there are fears it could be a long-term solution to the search for a new layover.
Resident Trish Atkinson has written to Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery to say enough is enough.
"Since the end of May, buses in Market Street have been emitting fumes and noise, again, close to households and close to users of Market Square," she wrote.
"The buses also cause traffic congestion, especially at the intersection with Queens Parade, and they take up scarce parking spaces.
"Buses are also driving along Market Place, a one-way street which is definitely not on a bus route."
Barbara Cattunar said there had been "no solid information" from the council.
"The park is a heritage area and the suggestion for a toilet block to be put in the park is unacceptable," she wrote to council.
"As a residential area, the noise and air pollution of the buses has increased and is distressful for residents and the 1000-plus students of St Mary's.
"As a resident, I am extremely opposed to making Market Square a bus depot ...and I deplore the lack of community consultation, which the council is so fond of stating."
Neighbourhood Forum 5 has also raised concerns about the situation, pursuing the issue with the council.
A council spokeswoman said it was temporary while better options are discussed.
"Market Square is not a permanent option for bus layover parking," she said.
"We are working with Transport for NSW at the present time looking at alternatives for bus layover parking in the city. This piece of work includes consultation with bus operators and the Transport Workers Union.
"Any permanent proposed changes will be subject to a consultative process that will include the opportunity for community feedback.''
There was not a time given for when the arrangement would cease.
Unionists say a proper solution needs to be found, likening the situation for drivers to an office without amenities.
Temporary layovers are also on Crown, Burelli and Harbour streets.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
