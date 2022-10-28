After 32 years leading motorcycle tours from Stanwell Tops, Steve Melchior is nearly ready to throw in the towel.
It's not the weight of the bikes that's wearing him down, which are worth in total $100,000, or the customers, as Mr Melchior loves showing off the Illawarra to visitors and seeing the smiles of people with a disability or elderly people as the wind picks up their hair.
It's the annual fees that are killing Mr Melchior and his business.
According to Mr Melchior, the annual fee levied by the regulator, the NSW Point to Point Transport Commissioner is $537.
"The fee structure is structured for people who do 500,000 jobs a year. I do about 70 jobs a year."
Appointed in 2017, the Point to Point Transport Commissioner was intended to bring taxis and rideshare drivers, including Uber and other providers, all under the one regulatory roof, after the new entrants had been operating largely unregulated.
Along the way, tour operators and hire companies such as Mr Melchior were caught up in the new regulatory environment.
"They just said, 'Oh, you carry passengers, so we'll put you under that umbrella.'"
In a statement, the Point to Point Commissioner said the Commissioner is unable to vary the fees as they are set by law.
"These fees are based on the total number of passenger service transactions carried out in a financial year."
While the business was offered some relief during 2020 and 2021 as COVID restrictions limited where Mr Melchior could operate, these all fell away in 2020.
"There was a $2000 grant to cover fees, then on June 30, they pulled the pin on that, and then on July 1, Point to Point sent me a bill for $537."
The nature of the tours that Mr Melchior operates have also been impacted by the ongoing wet weather in 2022. In the past nine months, Mr Melchior says he's only been able to run about 16 tours, in a normal year he would have run 40 to 50.
"I've cancelled five jobs in the last six weeks because of the weather and if they're tourists they don't come back. They're gone."
The Commissioner said the number of operators int eh industry has increased since the Commissioner was first appointed in 2017.
"Safety is the Point to Point Transport Commissioner's absolute priority and the Commissioner would like to continue to see a safe, flourishing industry with lots of consumer choice."
Prior to the arrival of the Point to Point legislation, Mr Melchior paid a roughly $70 authorisation fee for three years, but now Mr Melchior is considering shutting down the business that he has built to show off the Illawarra to the world.
"I may walk away from it. Everything's going up, I'm paying twice as much for fuel and now this. It's destroying me."
