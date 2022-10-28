A 35-year-old man will remain behind bars until Tuesday after formerly being refused bail in Wollongong Local Court over an alleged police pursuit.
It's alleged Lake Illawarra police officers tried to stop a BMW with a storage facility at Warrawong on Thursday afternoon.
When officers approached the vehicle, police claim the BMW reversed through the complex before losing control and impacting with a number of pillars.
The BMW then drove towards an exit, and allegedly struck an unmarked police vehicle, injuring the officer driving.
The driver fled into the storage facility and was pursued by police.
A 35-year-old Mount Warrigal man was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
During a search of the BMW, officers located an electronic stun device.
A search warrant was subsequently executed in a storage shed, where officers located two replica firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, prohibited drugs, and property believed to be stolen.
The alleged offender was slapped with a string of charges including: drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, police pursuit, use of offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, destroy or damage property, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess unauthorised firearm (x2), possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, and possess prohibited drug (x2).
The man is set to face court again on Tuesday.
The injured officer sustained minor injuries.
Inquiries continue.
