Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mount Warrigal man behind bars following police pursuit in Warrawong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM file image.

A 35-year-old man will remain behind bars until Tuesday after formerly being refused bail in Wollongong Local Court over an alleged police pursuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.