Kembla Grange trainer Gwenda Markwell passes away

The Illawarra racing community is mourning the death of top trainer Gwenda Markwell, who passed away on Friday.
Markwell had been battling cancer for some months, but her health deteriorated in recent days.
Assistant trainer Nigil Mohanan has been leading the Markwell team's on track operations from their Kembla Grange training base which backs on to the course proper.
Renowned as the 'Queen of Kembla' Markwell has dominated the Illawarra Turf Club trainers premiership, winning 19 annual titles, the stable always producing a knack for their horses finding their best form on their home track.
She was the trainer of 2004 BMW Stakes (2400m) winner Grand Zulu, who beat Mummify and the legendary three-time Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva.
Grand Zulu had four wins, from 1200m to 2400m in distance and eight placings from 37 career starts.
More recently Markwell trained 2019 Group 1 ATC Derby and Group 2 Tulloch winner Angel Of Truth, who also ran third to Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant and star international Addeybb in the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes (2400m) in 2021.
The stable has Main Stage ($15) running in today's metropolitan Benchmark 78 (1900m) at Rosehill as well as Burning Need in the Four Pillars, as part of the $10 million Golden Eagle program.
Top international jockey Frankie Dettori will ride, with Burning Need rated a $23 chance with Bet365.
"As a show of respect jockeys will wear black armbands in race 9 at Rosehill and race 8 at Newcastle today," NSW Jockeys Association tweeted.
Peter V'Landys, the Racing NSW chief executive, paid tribute to Markwell in a statement.
"Gwenda was an outstanding and passionate horsewoman," V'Landys said.
"She won some of our biggest races including the Australian Derby but was the ultimate quiet achiever and a hands-on trainer who worked diligently with a minimum of fuss.
"Gwenda leaves a huge void, especially at her beloved Kembla Grange, and will be sorely missed. We send our incere condolences to her family and friends on losing a great woman."
