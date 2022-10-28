Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Serial thief Aiden Pinch banned from entering any shop

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 28 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aiden Pinch has admitted to nine stealing incidents. Picture from Facebook.

A serial thief who stole almost $1750 worth of clothing and alcohol has been released from custody - on the condition he does not enter any shop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.