A serial thief who stole almost $1750 worth of clothing and alcohol has been released from custody - on the condition he does not enter any shop.
Warilla man Aiden Pinch, 33, has admitted to five counts of shoplifting and four counts of larceny in relation to crimes he committed between June and August this year in Shellharbour.
In June, Pinch entered Myer at Stockland Shellharbour and stole three Tommy Hilfiger and Lacoste jumpers and jackets worth a total of $618.
The following month he returned and put $2000 of clothing in a suitcase, then put on a $209.99 puffer jacket. As he left the store he was stopped so he left the suitcase behind, but continued out with the jacket still on.
On his way out of the shopping centre he stopped at Shaver Shop and nicked a $609 shaver.
Three days later, he stole a $95 bottle of bourbon from Liquorland by shoving it down his pants.
Another two days later, he was arrested in Myer, where police found him carrying a bag containing clothing worth over $800.
Pinch told police: "I wasn't stealing anything, I was removing it. Stealing is when you take something from someone who's hard-working".
In August, Pinch stole beer and pre-mixed bourbon drinks worth $68 from Dan Murphy's in Shellharbour.
That same month he took almost $150 of drinks from BWS in Stockland Shellharbour over three visits.
Pinch faced Wollongong Local Court this month to apply for his release on bail, because while he pleaded guilty to these offences he had another matter regarding an alleged aggravated break and enter that was yet to be finalised.
Pinch allegedly broke into a relative's garage and jumped on cars, damaging them, after he was told he could no longer live with them.
Lawyer Caitlin Drabble said her client's record was "somewhat limited" and he had never received a custodial sentence, but he had spent two and a half months behind bars after he breached bail.
Ms Drabble said most of the charges to which Pinch had pleaded guilty would not require a prison sentence, while the outstanding allegations could see him serve a sentence in the community if found guilty.
Pinch had a full-time stonemason job to go to, she said, and he could live with his mother.
The Crown prosecutor said the case regarding the outstanding charges was strong, Pinch had a history of violence, and he allegedly committed the offences while on bail.
Magistrate Claire Girotto told Pinch the victims of his alleged break-in were "petrified" of him and he had to stay away from them.
"It seems to me that he's thrown a big tanty [tantrum]," Magistrate Girotto said.
She released Pinch on bail, with conditions that included he attend the Illawarra Drug and Alcohol Service, get a mental health care plan, not enter any shop or licensed premises, report to police every day, and stay at home unless with his mother.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
