Spring seems to be in full swing in the Illawarra, but a weather system bringing widespread rain to eastern Australia is set to send temperatures falling this coming week.
The region has a sunny weekend in store, with daytime temperatures on Saturday of 23 degrees in Wollongong and Albion Park, and 22 in Kiama.
Sunday is likely to be slightly cooler, but come Monday the mercury is set to hit the mid to high-20s across the region.
However, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts showers to arrive on Monday, most likely in the afternoon and evening, with falls of five to 15 millimetres possible across the region.
The rain might continue into Tuesday, when daytime temperatures are expected to fall back into the low 20s.
The sun looks set to return on Wednesday but conditions will remain cool, with maximums of 18 degrees forecast.
This is four to six degrees below the long-term November averages for the Illawarra.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to remain cooler through to next weekend, with highs in the late teens also expected on Friday.
There is also a strong marine wind warning in place for the Illawarra coast on both Saturday and Sunday.
