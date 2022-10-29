Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Tributes flow for 'queen of Kembla' Gwenda Markwell after death aged 61

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated October 29 2022 - 3:27am, first published 2:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwenda Markwell is being remembered as a legend of Kembla Grange racing

"She truly was the queen of Kembla," Illawarra Turf Club chief executive Peter De Vries reflected in tribute to 19-time premiership-winning Gwenda Markwell, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.