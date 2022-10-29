Illawarra Mercury
Missing teen girl Caitlynn Goyen found

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated October 29 2022 - 6:27am, first published 3:40am
Caitlynn Goyen has been found safe and well. Picture supplied.

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Balgownie earlier this month has been found after almost two weeks.

