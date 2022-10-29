A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Balgownie earlier this month has been found after almost two weeks.
Caitlynn Goyen was last seen leaving a home early on the morning of Friday, October 14.
Family and police were concerned for her welfare because of her young age, but it was believed she might have been in the Gosford area.
After 10 days, police renewed their appeal for information on Caitlynn's whereabouts, although they were not treating the situation as suspicious.
Following extensive inquiries and a search of the area, police found Caitlynn safe and well in Terrigal on Thursday.
NSW Police has thanked the community for their help.
