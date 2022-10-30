Grand Pacific Walk work to start next month

A chance to take in breathtaking views will form part of the next phase of construction of the Grand Pacific Walk at Clifton.
Wollongong City Council is starting work on this section of the walk next month and is expecting to be finished by the middle of next year.
"The Grand Pacific Walk is a long-term project that aims to improve the walkability of our coastal areas," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"The existing links already built provide some impressive scenic spots to enjoy views of the coast and escarpment and it's exciting to be working on another key point.''
Cr Bradbery added that a new lookout would also be built.
"Part of this project will also include the construction of a new viewing platform south of the Clifton Hotel," Cr Bradbery said.
"This will offer community members and visitors to the region with another spot to pause and take in the breathtaking coastal views which are unique to Wollongong."
During the work, there will also be some changes made to parking south of the hotel, to make it safer for parked cars to re-enter traffic along Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
The nose to kerb parking in that section will be reconfigured, formalising four parallel parking spaces and one accessible parking space.
A council spokeswoman said these changes would see the loss of a number of informal parking spaces.
"Part of the challenge is that we need to build many new paths in areas that have steep and narrow terrain," Mr Doyle said.
"Many sections of the Grand Pacific Walk previously had no existing pathways for pedestrians or cyclists, so it's been an ongoing challenge for us to negotiate the space."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
