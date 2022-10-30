Illawarra Mercury
Severe weather warning issued for Illawarra for damaging winds

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:18am, first published October 30 2022 - 8:20pm
The Bureau of Meteorology warns gusty winds could topple trees and powerlines on Monday, issuing a severe weather warning for much of the Illawarra.

