The Bureau of Meteorology warns gusty winds could topple trees and powerlines on Monday, issuing a severe weather warning for much of the Illawarra.
The bureau says strong to damaging northwesterly winds, averaging 50 to 65 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h, are expected.
A gale marine wind warning is also in place for the Illawarra coast on Monday and Tuesday.
The winds come ahead of a vigorous cold front moving east across NSW on Monday.
Conditions are expected to ease on Tuesday morning as the front moves away into the Tasman Sea.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Wollongong is heading for a maximum of 25 degrees on Monday, while Albion Park can expect to hit 27 degrees and Kiama 26.
Showers are developing and are most likely late in the afternoon and evening.
Unseasonably cool weather is approaching: Tuesday is expected to hit 21 degrees, while Wednesday is forecast to reach a maximum of just 18, with an overnight low of 11 degrees.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.