Crash site cleared on Mount Ousley Road

The site of a crash between a truck and a car on Mount Ousley Road has been cleared.
One of the southbound lanes was closed for a short time due to the crash, which occurred just past New Mount Pleasant Road about 8.20am.
Earlier in the morning, one of the southbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway was closed just past Bulli Pass due to a broken down truck.
However, it reopened before 7am.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
