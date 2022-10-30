Upsets aplenty in Wollongong Touch Football grand finals

There were plenty of upsets during the WTA Premier League touch football grand finals held at Thomas Dalton Park over the weekend, with many of the games having to be decided by drop-off.
Albion Park Eagles got the job done 4-3 against Wests Illawarra in the men's final which was a massive boil over. The Eagles defeated the previously unbeaten Jamberoo in the semi-final with a drop-off needed to decide that contest.
Eagles player Dean Springfield was awarded player of the match for the final.
In the women's, Stingrays of Shellharbour defeated Jamberoo, with another drop-off needed to separate the two sides. It was locked at 3-3 at full-time with Paris Bamford scoring a run-away try for the Rays in the final period.
"It was a really good day for both our youth and seniors," Wollongong Touch vice president Tim Robinson told the Mercury.
"There was plenty of drop-offs in both the juniors and the seniors so that added some excitement. It was pretty cool to get to a drop-off period in a grand final because people crowd around the field and makes it very fun.
"The whether was amazing too. The grounds dried out really well. We were able to have jumping castles for the kids too which they loved.
"We couldn't have gotten any luckier really after a couple of washouts in the weeks leading up to end up like that was pretty spectacular actually," he said.
The event was held all day Saturday and featured approximately 30 games.
Results:
Men's Open: Albion Park Eagles 4 beat Wests Illawarra 3
Women's Open: Stingrays of Shellharbour 3 beat Jamberoo Superoos 2 (drop-off).
Junior Boys: Nets 7 beat Hornets 1
Junior Boys: Bucks 6 beatSuns 2
Junior Girls: Suns 2 beat Hornets 1 (drop-off)
Youth Girls: Suns 6 beat Bucks 2
Youth Boys: Bucks 3 beat Nets 2
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
