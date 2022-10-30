Warm, sunny weather and the allure of good food and drink drew the crowds to Shellharbour Marina at the weekend.
The inaugural Waterfront Food and Wine Festival kicked off on Friday afternoon and continued through Saturday.
Headlining the festival was MasterChef winner, television show host and cookbook author Adam Liaw, who put on a cooking demonstration on Saturday morning to teach attendees the secrets of a perfect steak, as well as how to make a great stir fry.
Joining Liaw on the line-up was Dapto Indigenous chef Mark Olive - known as the Black Olive - and another MasterChef alumnus, the Shellharbour Nonna Gina Ottaway.
The festival also showcased local food, wine and spirit producers and food trucks.
Attendees enjoyed entertainment that included stilt walkers, a unicycle ballet and live music.
The festival ended with a bang with fireworks over the water.
