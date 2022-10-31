Chris Green has talked up Sydney Thunder's chances ahead of the eighth season of the Big Bash League
The Thunder all-rounder was in Wollongong for a clinic, when he was asked if he thought the men in green could better their performances of the last two years, where they finished third during the regular season.
"Definitely," he said. "I think the way we've recruited from an overseas standpoint, the three overseas players, [Alex] Hales coming back, David Willey being here for the whole time is a massive in and Rilee Rossouw, we saw what he did the other day for South Africa at the SCG - so those three boys will be great."
Rossouw became the first South African to score a century at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022. blasting a career-best 109 (56) against Bangladesh at the SCG last Thursday.
"Then David Warner comes in at the back end if you like for a like for like replacement for Alex Hales, so I think from that standpoint we are really good and the positive from a local spot is that we've kept the core group together, something that Shane Bond did very well and now Trevor Bayliss coming in has done very well as well," Green said.
"The guys know each other's game really well and the young guys are far more experienced and the experienced players are also more experienced.
"I think last year and especially the last two years has put us in good stead to go one step further."
Green added he was looking forward to playing cricket without all the disruptions associated with COVID-19.
"I think coming down here and doing a clinic and interacting with our fans, particularly the young kids is something we all love, in particular me and it makes the Big Bash really really special," he said.
"These clinics are just about giving back and growing the game. It starts here at grass roots level, inspiring the next generation.
"For us at the Thunder Nation we are a loved club and it's now time for us to give back."
Thunder kick off their BBL8 campaign with a game against the Melbourne Stars at Canberra's Manuka Oval on December 13.
