How you can help make Christmas special for Illawarra kids in need

Keira MP Ryan Park is encouraging the community to embrace the spirit of sharing this Christmas, by buying an extra gift for children staying in unstable accommodation to make their day just a little bit better.
This year is Mr Park's 12th annual Christmas toy drive for families at Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI).
The local community organisation is designed to support women and families fleeing domestic violence.
"Each year thousands of dollars worth of toys are donated and having spoken to the women and families firsthand, they're incredibly grateful," Mr Park said.
Mr Park said the gifts mean a lot to families that are going through a rough time.
Mr Park flagged this as an important event for the community to come forward and show their support.
SAHSSI manager Lesley Labka said the organisation was grateful for Mr Park's years of continued support for affected families.
"I remember one year, many years ago, I was at the refuge and Ryan Park and his staff turned up with what was sacks of gifts and the look on the kids' faces when they turned up and the look on their parents' faces was just priceless," she said.
Ms Labka said the start of the gift collection process every year is a pleasant reminder that Christmas is round the corner.
"It raises everybody's spirits on Christmas and it's absolutely something SAHSSI looks forward to every year," she said.
The women living at the accommodation, Ms Labka said, do not stay there permanently so it's a fresh set of people receiving the gifts every year.
The presents, Ms Labka said, bring a little bit of normalcy to children's lives and make them feel safe and looked after.
The organisation is now accepting toy donations for children, from toddlers to teens.
"Think about what your toddler or teenager may like and buy that for the purpose of donating if you're in a position to do so," Mr Park said
"We try and make sure the gifts are really good quality and suitable for a range of different ages. if people want to donate vouchers, they can do that too."
The toys will be distributed closer to Christmas.
Mr Park is encouraging individuals to deliver new and unwrapped gifts to his office at 247 Princes Highway, Corrimal.
