Keira MP Ryan Park urges community to participate in Christmas toy drive

By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 31 2022 - 3:25am, first published 2:30am
How you can help make Christmas special for Illawarra kids in need

Keira MP Ryan Park is encouraging the community to embrace the spirit of sharing this Christmas, by buying an extra gift for children staying in unstable accommodation to make their day just a little bit better.

