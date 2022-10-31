Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Oak Flats junior Blake Nikitaras hits 32 for NSW at North Dalton Park

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 31 2022 - 8:11am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW batsman Blake Nikitaras facing South Australian bowler Benjamin Manenti at North Dalton Park. Manenti dismissed Nikitaras for 32. Picture: Anna Warr

Blake Nikitaras didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but the NSW batsman took some positives out of batting in front of family and friends at North Dalton Park on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.