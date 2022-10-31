Blake Nikitaras didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but the NSW batsman took some positives out of batting in front of family and friends at North Dalton Park on Monday.
The Oak Flats junior looked in fine touch early on his innings before being dismissed for 32 by South Australian bowler Benjamin Manenti.
Day one of the Marsh Sheffield Shield fixture was affected by a number of rain interruptions, with players first forced off the field mid-way through the second session with NSW 1-80 after 39.3 overs.
Play finally resumed at 4.50pm but only another seven overs were bowled with NSW ending the day at 1-99 when bad light stopped play.
Daniel Hughes will resume Tuesday on 31 not out, while his captain Kurtis Patterson is unbeaten on 32.
Nikitaras opened the batting with Hughes and put on 44 for the first wicket before the 22-year-old was caught at mid-on by Jordan Buckingham from the bowling of off-spinner Manenti.
"It was pretty good to look around and see my family and friends watching. Very disappointed and frustrating to to get out, but it was very cool while I was out there seeing the family in the stands," Nikitaras.
Fellow Blues player Matthew Gilkes, who is missing the game because of a broken finger, told the Mercury before the match that NSW's batsman had resolved to be more relentless and ruthless and convert scores of 20 and 30 into big hundreds.
"Obviously I didn't do that there, so very disappointed to get out but I can take a few positive things away with a nice start," Nikitaras said.
"I need to tweak a few things with the mindset I reckon but hopefully second innings I can go large. Hopefully the rain eases and we can post 350 plus and really put the pressure on them."
Playing in only his fourth shield game for NSW, the talented left-hand batsman said not converting his chances made him hungrier to succeed next time around.
"Getting out when set is very frustrating and it just makes me more hungry for the next game and the next opportunity I get to work on my mistakes and learning," he said.
"Learning is a big thing, hopefully I can learn from it. I'm learning as each game progresses. Even being around the boys in the change room you just learn how to prepare, how to train, just by watching them you learn so much."
Nikitaras said he was close to all players but particularly Gilkes and Jason Sangha, as he had played a lot of cricket with the duo. "But Nathan Lyon is pretty cool and a very nice guy and very welcoming," he said. Play is set to resume 30 minutes early at 10am on Tuesday.
