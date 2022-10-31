Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Helensburgh Public School records year on year NAPLAN improvements despite COVID disruption

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated October 31 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A student from Kiama Public School completing their NAPLAN test online in May 2019. Picture by Anna Warr

NAPLAN results for students in 2022 have remained mostly stable since last year, despite COVID interruptions, the NAPLAN national report revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.