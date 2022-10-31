NAPLAN results for students in 2022 have remained mostly stable since last year, despite COVID interruptions, the NAPLAN national report revealed.
Helensburgh Public School principal Ewen Neild said he was proud of his students, who recorded year on year NAPLAN improvements in the face of lock downs and other disruptions to learning.
Over the last few years, more students at Helensburgh Public School recorded reading and numeracy results in the top two bands, Mr Neild said.
"It's a fantastic result for the students and we've been really proud of what they've been able to achieve," Mr Neild said.
"It hasn't been easy having the lock down over the last couple of years," he said.
"I'm really pleased that all the students, boys and girls, have achieved really good results - we've been working really hard."
Mr Neild said the improvements in NAPLAN results spoke volumes to the effort from the school's teachers and students through the COVID pandemic, and the results will hold them in good stead for the future.
Although national results were stable in most age groups, ACARA CEO David de Carvalho said record-low reading standards from year 9 boys were concerning.
While analysis by region has not been released yet, national and state NAPLAN data showed year 9 boys recorded the lowest reading standard since the tests began in 2008.
Across Australia, 13.5 per cent of year 9 boys scored below the national minimum standard for reading, compared to 8.5 per cent in 2008.
In NSW, the group performed slightly better, with 12.7 per cent not reaching the minimum standard.
"It is certainly concerning that we have so many students who are not demonstrating the capacity to read at this basic level only a few years before they leave school," said ACARA CEO David de Carvalho.
Analysis for individual schools will be released publicly in early 2023.
NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said students in NSW continued to perform above the national average.
"The 2022 NAPLAN National Report is a testament to the hard work of our teachers and schools in NSW who, despite the disruption of the pandemic and natural disasters, have made sure our students continue to learn," Ms Mitchell said.
