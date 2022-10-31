20 pictures of Illawarra dogs looking cute in Halloween costumes

Halloween fun isn't just for us humans as these pet owners in Albion Park Showground can tell you.
During the Dogs in the Park Halloween event on Sunday dog owners and their pooches dressed up in their very best Halloween costumes.
Around 60 dogs and their owners joined in the fun including volunteer Brad Hanns who dressed up as Freddie Kruger and brought along his canine companion Shadow, a six-year-old labrador cross border collie, who dressed as Chucky.
"It was a really good day. I took my dog Shadow and she won first prize for the fancy dress Halloween costume," he said.
Brad and Shadow were in good company with other dogs and owners dressed up as unicorns, witches and super heroes.
