Oak Flats man threatened he would 'spray' woman's home with bullets

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:30am
Jesse Rose fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture by Facebook.

An Oak Flats man has learnt his fate in court after he made threats to a woman known to him that he would "spray" her house with "bullets".

