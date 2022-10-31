An Oak Flats man has learnt his fate in court after he made threats to a woman known to him that he would "spray" her house with "bullets".
Jesse Rose, 30, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO) and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm.
Court documents revealed an AVO had been in place since early this year prohibiting Rose from approaching the woman.
But a month after the order was issued, the woman spotted Rose at her home.
She let him inside but he was asked to leave after she heard a "loud bang" when he was in the garage.
A few minutes later, he called the woman and made a threat indicating he would come back, prompting her to contact police and provide a statement.
The next day, she received four phone calls from Rose, but hung up.
Shortly after midday, she received another call from an "agitated" Rose, who threatened "I'm going to spray the f--- out of your house with bullets c---", I'm tellin' ya".
The woman hung up and made a statement to police.
The next month, Rose presented at Lake Illawarra police station in relation to an outstanding warrant over the offence.
In sentencing, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said the threats were "objectively serious" and pointed to Rose's "record of significant violence".
"(An AVO) is not just a piece of paper blowing around down the street ... it's a set of court ordered conditions," Magistrate Fleming said.
Rose was handed a 10-month intensive corrections order to be served in the community.
He was also ordered to participate in a domestic violence program and to obtain a mental health care plan.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
