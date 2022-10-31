Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Former cop Christopher Paul Dawson learns fate after busted with cocaine outside North Wollongong venue

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher Paul Dawson pictured in 2012 after he was sentenced for supplying drugs to undercover cops in Wollongong. File picture.

A former police officer who was caught supplying drugs to undercover cops in Wollongong a decade ago has wound up in court again - this time for possessing 2.29 grams of cocaine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.