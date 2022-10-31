A former police officer who was caught supplying drugs to undercover cops in Wollongong a decade ago has wound up in court again - this time for possessing 2.29 grams of cocaine.
Gwyneville man Christopher Paul Dawson was told he "should know better" by Magistrate Claire Girotto on Monday after he was caught with three small bags of the drug last year.
Dawson was seen by police leaving the Daring Squire in North Wollongong on December 4 last year when they were patrolling the area with a sniffer dog.
Police saw Dawson and another man wiping their noses as they walked out of the venue - and believed it was an attempt to conceal the use of an illicit substance - after the police dog indicated there were drugs present.
As police approached Dawson, he bolted down Achilles Avenue before any real conversation started, Wollongong Local Court heard. Multiple officers chased Dawson on foot and signalled for him to stop several times.
When police caught up to Dawson and searched him, they found three small resealable bags containing a white powder. He told police it was "coke".
Read More: Police appeal for wanted alleged robber
Dawson was arrested, and the three bags were seized and weighed, producing readings of 0.65 grams, 0.72 grams, and 0.92 grams of cocaine respectively. In court on Monday, Dawson pleaded guilty to one count of possess a prohibited drug.
Defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt said Dawson, who now runs a small business supplying items to Wollongong Hospital, had made a "huge mistake" and that his employment could be at stake.
Mr Schmidt asked the court to not record a conviction against Dawson, adding he also has a mortgage and two-week old baby to take care of.
"This is a young man who's made a huge mistake that could really impact how he's rebuilt his life," Mr Schmidt said.
"He was working on the frontline during COVID ... often seven days a week. When this offence happened he was out celebrating and had abstained from all drugs."
In 2012, Dawson was handed a two-year good behaviour bond after he was caught supplying seven pills of methamphetamine to two uncover police officers at a Wollongong venue - months after he had joined the police force himself.
In sentencing, Magistrate Girotto said the amount of cocaine in Dawson's possession was "a lot". She added while "everyone knows it's illegal", Dawson should have known better being a former cop.
Dawson was handed a two-year conditional release order to be of good behaviour.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.