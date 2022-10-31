Illawarra Mercury

An chance to teach the joy of giving: Editorial

October 31 2022 - 6:00pm
MP Ryan Park and SAHSSI manager Lesley Labka launch the annual Christmas toy drive. Picture by Anna Warr.

It's only November 1, but already our shops are filled with Christmas items and the young people in our lives are turning their minds to their Christmas gift lists.

