An chance to teach the joy of giving: Editorial

It's only November 1, but already our shops are filled with Christmas items and the young people in our lives are turning their minds to their Christmas gift lists.
Every year the season of 'want' seems to start earlier, and the items on the wish list seem to become more extravagant.
Christmas can be one of the most stressful times, especially for those already struggling with the rising cost of living or stretched to the limit in providing their families with food and shelter.
That is why MP Ryan Park's Christmas toy drive is essential for our community.
It gives some of our most vulnerable families a little relief.
In its 12th year, the toy drive provides donations to families at Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI), which supports women and families fleeing domestic violence.
SAHSSI manager Lesley Labka said the gifts bring a little bit of normalcy to children's lives and make them feel safe and looked after.
On the other side of the coin, the gift drive plays a vital role in bringing up our kids to be good citizens.
The Christmas toy drive allows us to teach the joy of giving.
So, if you can afford it, pick up a gift for a teen or a toddler this week. Wrap it with love and good wishes and drop it off at Ryan Park's office in Corrimal.
You'll put a smile on a kid's face and probably on your own.
- Gayle Tomlinson
