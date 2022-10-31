Police are appealing for the public's help to find a man wanted for robbery and fraud in Wollongong.
Frank Coe, 39, has evaded Wollongong Police and is known to frequent the Warrawong and Berkeley areas.
Coe is wanted for an alleged robbery and fraud-related offences and is subject to an outstanding arrest warrant.
Coe is described as being of Caucasian appearance and between 160cm to 170cm tall. Coe is of large build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a distinctive scar under his left eye.
Anyone with information on Coe's whereabouts should contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers.
Police are warning the public to not approach Coe if they see him.
