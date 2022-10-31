Illawarra Mercury
University of Wollongong offers new scholarship for Southern Highlands, South Coast

Updated October 31 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:16am
University of Wollongong has launched a new scholarship for learners in the Southern Highlands and the South Coast.

The University of Wollongong (UOW) has launched a new scholarship program for South Coast and Southern Highlands students.

