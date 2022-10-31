Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Tsuki Dining picks Square for point of sale tech as ecommerce grows

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Lam of Tsuki Dining says technology has been key for the business, as it expands into retail and experiences such as whiskey tastings. Picture by Robert Peet

As a travel agent specialising in tours to Japan, during COVID, Derek Lam could not bring Australians to Japan but opening up Tsuki Dining on Crown Lane in Wollongong, Mr Lam hoped to bring a bit of Japan to Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.