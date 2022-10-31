As a travel agent specialising in tours to Japan, during COVID, Derek Lam could not bring Australians to Japan but opening up Tsuki Dining on Crown Lane in Wollongong, Mr Lam hoped to bring a bit of Japan to Australia.
Since opening in 2021, Mr Lam has grown the business from a restaurant to encompassing a cafe, small convenience store and now sake tastings and Japanese drumming classes and is one of a growing number of Wollongong businesses that have turned to digital tools to diversify and grow sales.
According to payment system provider Square, Wollongong businesses are outpacing their Sydney counterparts.
Wollongong businesses using Square have grown their sales by 708 per cent, almost double the rate of Sydney shops which grew at 307 per cent.
In Mr Lam's case, Tsuki has experienced steady growth since opening in October 2021, but said online ordering and payment systems are essential to his business growth.
"Patrons can use the QR code [on their table] to order, eliminating human errors and then at the same time, we save a lot of time, so staff can just focus on customer service," he said.
While technology in restaurants may be thought of as robots serving tables, Mr Lam says in his case, technology is more about ensuring a seamless experience for diners.
"It's the whole journey from the time they book," he said.
Starting with an online booking platform, customers have their table reserved digitally and saved to an online diary. While in the restaurant, customers have the option of ordering via the QR codes on tables and paying on the spot.
These orders are then communicated to the kitchen via a digital system, avoiding scribbled notes passed from servers to kitchen staff.
If customers choose to pay at the counter, the online point of sale system handles all electronic payments.
Mr Lam, who uses Square technology for these services, said having one platform was important to him.
"I understand how important it is to use technology to support the business, for the travel business we had to get a company to tailor make our system because for what we were doing, there was no such thing."
As the business has grown, Tasuki has added a small retail section of the business and a range of experiences that will be available to be booked online. These include Taiko drumming classes, sake and whiskey tasting and kimono photoshoots.
Mr Lam said having a digital platform to offer these experiences has been key.
"We're able to streamline the whole thing. They can go to the website, order online and step by step lead them to generate sales, instead of having a break in the journey and then they are lost."
Colin Birney, head of business development at Square Australia, said businesses in Wollongong have been particularly fast adopters when it comes to online ecommerce platforms.
"Previously a nice-to-have, selling online has become essential for businesses looking to grow and get their product or service in the hands of Aussies across the country."
Down the lane from Tsuki Dining, the founders of Crown Art & Design said in-store and online sales channels compliment each other.
"Having started our business at the very start of the pandemic, and with restrictions and lockdowns taking hold during our first year open, we knew it was essential that we made ourselves available to the local artist community in a variety of ways, be it online, in store, or on the go," co-founder Brett Randall said.
While the majority of customers come in store for the experience, a digital point of sale system allows the business to meet customers where they are, such as at markets.
While the pandemic supercharged shopping online across Australia - according to Australia Post four in five Australian households shopped online in the past financial year - for Wollongong businesses, online tools enable staff to spend more time connecting with customers.
"What we want to provide is a unique experience, while at the same time promoting the culture," Mr Lam said.
