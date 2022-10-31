Six new fast chargers will address the dearth of recharging points for electric vehicles in Wollongong.
Despite having the most electric vehicles of any LGA outside Sydney, Wollongong is without a single fast charger compatible with most vehicle models.
Electric vehicle driver and Tesla enthusiast Naushad Ahamad - or Nash of Tesla in the Gong - said the chargers would be most useful for those travelling through Wollongong.
"EV owners travelling through Wollongong, either to Macquarie Pass or further south towards Kangaroo Valley currently have to make do with less than adequate DC charging infrastructure," he said.
This is set to change, with six Tesla fast chargers to be installed at Figtree Grove shopping centre, in addition to fast chargers planned for the Stewart Street car park in the Wollogong CBD.
The Figtree chargers are in addition to the existing chargers at Figtree Grove and will include two charging bays with outputs of 350kW, defined as an ultra-fast charger, capable of fully recharging a vehicle in 10-15 minutes.
The new chargers are being rolled out thanks to a Fast Charging grant from the NSW government.
NSW Treasurer and energy minister Matt Kean said the investment would mean fewer and shorter stops for EV owners.
"This investment will see the largest, fastest and most comprehensive public EV charging network in Australia," he said.
All stations will be powered with renewable energy.
Mr Ahamad, who drives a 100km a day in his 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range said Tesla owners were more likely to use the Figtree Grove fast chargers due to the easy compatibility and this would free up other chargers for other makes.
"These chargers are all connected to the internet, so one can know ahead of time how many bays are used and how many are free on the onboard navigation maps in all Tesla cars. Reliability is the key."
Mr Ahamad said he hoped the chargers would be available outside of the regular business hours of Figtree Grove from 9am to 5.30pm, or that businesses there would take advantage of those coming to top up their cars and open earlier or later.
"Access to toilets and cafes is important for those travellers who need to take a break in the journey," he said. "One hopes that travellers who come in for a late evening or night charge have some access to basic amenities, such as toilets at least."
The chargers are expected to be completed within the next two years with further funding available later in the year.
