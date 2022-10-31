Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Fast chargers for electric vehicles coming to Figtree Grove

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 31 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naushad Ahamad charges his Tesla from the existing chargers in Figtree Grove. Picture by Robert Peet

Six new fast chargers will address the dearth of recharging points for electric vehicles in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.