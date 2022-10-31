Premiership winning St George captain Craig Young has stood down from the Dragons board after using an official club letterhead to provide a personal reference for former NRL player Brett Finch, who is facing child abuse material charges.
Young was the outgoing chairman, to be replaced by WIN Corporation boss Andrew Lancaster anyway, but has resigned 'in the best interests for the club'.
He captained the Dragons to a title in 1979 and celebrated the drought-breaking joint venture St George Illawarra premiership with son Dean, who played in the grand final victory in 2010.
I believe it is in the best interests of the club - the interests I have always proudly sought to work for and positively represent- Craig Young
Former NSW Origin playmaker Finch in August pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child abuse material after admitting to leaving "twisted" messages on a phone sex line between between November 2020 and January 2021. Six other charges were withdrawn.
"I have this afternoon advised my colleagues of the board of the St George Illawarra Dragons of my decision to stand down as a director of the club immediately," Young said in an official St George Illawarra statement.
"I believe it is in the best interests of the club - the interests I have always proudly sought to work for and positively represent.
"I believe this is the appropriate action, given my individual decision to provide a personal reference on official letterhead, for which I have already apologised.
"I regret my error in judgement to provide the reference on letterhead, at the request of legal representatives.
"I do not regret my decision to provide a character reference for a long-time family friend as to his character and behaviour, prior to a damaging addiction."
