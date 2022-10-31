Illawarra Mercury
Craig Young stands down from St George Illawarra Dragons board over Brett Finch letter

Updated October 31 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:16am
Outgoing Dragons chairman Craig Young has now stood down from a role on the board. Picture by Adam McLean

Premiership winning St George captain Craig Young has stood down from the Dragons board after using an official club letterhead to provide a personal reference for former NRL player Brett Finch, who is facing child abuse material charges.

