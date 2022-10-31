As the rain broke, the daemons, ghouls and spirits of the undead emerged in Mount St Thomas.
The normally leafy and peaceful Taronga Avenue and The Avenue became haunted and possessed as the suburb's youth began their march for treats.
To cries of "trick or treat", zombies, ghosts, skeletons and bats made their way from house to house, jack-o-lantern decorated buckets in hand for the spoils.
Residents got in on the act too, with driveways, front-yard and decks resembling graveyards and haunted abodes. By all accounts, the more terrifying the entrance, the greater the reward.
But, as dusk fell most returned to their lairs as despite great efforts trying, not even the spirits of the underworld can survive on a diet of killer pythons only.
