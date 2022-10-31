Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Halloween descends on Wollongong as trick or treating underway

Updated October 31 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the rain broke, the daemons, ghouls and spirits of the undead emerged in Mount St Thomas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.