Edward Cummings was just a schoolboy when his grandfather Bart was dominating the Melbourne Cup.
They're memories that have forever lived on and marked the start of Ed's journey to replicate his grandfather's success.
The journey has led Ed to Duais, a mare long touted as a genuine stayer and Melbourne Cup contender.
A daughter of 2013 Cox Plate winner Shamus Award and a half-sister of last year's runner up Incentivise, Duais finished second in the ATC Oaks before winning the Queensland Oaks as a three-year-old.
For Cummings, the mare is a horse who has given him the chance to work some of his grandfather's magic.
"I always thought she was an Oaks filly when she came into the stable," Cummings said.
"When she won the Queensland Oaks, I thought she'd make a good two-mile horse. The Melbourne Cup was firmly on the agenda from that point forward.
"We're a good chance in the race, but the European horses tend to do well. They're trained as stayers and that's the reason they're adept at handling two mile features.
The Melbourne Cup has evolved considerably since Bart's first victory with Light Fingers in 1965, one of 12 he claimed during an illustrious career.
The arrival of international raiders has seen European stayers dominate the great race for the past two decades. Vintage Crop started that process in 1993 while most recently Twilight Payment won in 2020.
The changing face of the race has seen local trainers purchase international horses in search of a Melbourne Cup winner, a strategy that led Gai Waterhouse to a breakthrough victory with Fiorente in 2013.
The European runners are again expected to dominate this year's race. Even with the scratching of highly fancied pair Loft and Durston, 12 of the 23 horses in the field were bred in the Northern Hemisphere.
Deauville Legend remains the $3.50 favourite while Without A Fight ($11) and Gold Trip ($16) have also firmed.
The changing nature of the Melbourne Cup has its critics and supporters. Cummings has enjoyed the challenge of taking on the best in the world.
"The best races in Europe are middle-distance and staying events," he said.
"It stands to reason they have depth there but the Melbourne Cup has been won by plenty of Australian horses. Some were from humble beginnings, others were bred with the intent to perform well in the Melbourne Cup.
"If you look at this year's race, there's more than a few chances that have been born and bred on Australian farms, our mare is one of them. It would be another great shot in the arm after Verry Elleegant won last year."
Duais is one of a handful of Australian-bred horses looking to defend home turf in the race that stops the nation.
Montefilia is a $12 chance and has built up a considerable following after an eye-catching fourth in the Caulfield Cup.
The money has also come for Realm Of Flowers ($10). The Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained mare will carry just 50kg and has thrived in the wet this spring.
With more rain forecast for Tuesday in Melbourne, the daughter of former Bart Cummings star So You Think is likely to firm in the market throughout the day.
The other local hope is 2019 winner Vow and Declare ($29). The gelding hasn't won since that famous victory but showed glimpses of his best in the Caulfield Cup.
The raiders are imposing, but Montefilia trainer David Payne won't back down.
"You don't get many opportunities to have the right horse for the Cup," Payne said. "We're here now, we'll have a crack."
No - Horse - Trainer - Jockey - Barrier - Weight
1 - GOLD TRIP (FR) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - Mark Zahra - 14 - 57.5kg
2 - DUAIS - Edward Cummings - Hugh Bowman - 10 - 55.5kg
3 - KNIGHTS ORDER (IRE) - Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott - Tim Clark - 24 - 55.5kg
4 - MONTEFILIA - David Payne - Jason Collett - 11 - 55.5kg
5 - NUMERIAN (IRE) - Annabel Neasham - Tommy Berry - 7 - 55.5kg
6 - WITHOUT A FIGHT (IRE) - Simon & Ed Crisford - William Buick - 18 - 55.5kg
7 - CAMORRA (IRE) - Ben & JD Hayes - Ben Melham - 17 - 55kg
8 - DEAUVILLE LEGEND (IRE) - James Ferguson - Kerrin McEvoy - 9 - 55kg
9 - STOCKMAN (NZ) - Joseph Pride - Sam Clipperton -2 - 54kg
10 - VOW AND DECLARE - Danny O'Brien - Blake Shinn - 4 - 54kg
11 - YOUNG WERTHER (NZ) - Danny O'Brien - Damian Lane - 21 - 54kg
12 - HOO YA MAL (GB) - Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott - Craig Williams - 15 - 53.5kg
13 - SERPENTINE (IRE) - Robert Hickmott - John Allen - 23 - 53.5kg
14 - DAQIANSWEET JUNIOR (NZ) - Phillip Stokes - Daniel Moor - 13 - 53kg
15 - GRAND PROMENADE (GB) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - Harry Coffey - 1 - 53kg
16 - ARAPAHO (FR) - Bjorn Baker - Rachel King - 19 - 52.5kg
17 - EMISSARY (GB) - Michael Moroney - Patrick Moloney - 3 - 51.5kg
18 - LUNAR FLARE - Grahame Begg - Michael Dee - 12 - 51.5kg
19 - SMOKIN' ROMANS (NZ) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - Jamie Kah - 16 - 51.5kg
20 - TRALEE ROSE (NZ) - Symon Wilde - Dean Yendall - 22 - 51.5kg
21 - POINT NEPEAN (IRE) - Robert Hickmott - Wayne Lordan - 20 - 51kg SCRATCHED
22 - HIGH EMOCEAN (NZ) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 8 - Teo Nugent - 50kg
23 - INTERPRETATION (IRE) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 6 - Craig Newitt - 50kg
24 - REALM OF FLOWERS - Anthony & Sam Freedman - Damien Thornton - 5 - 50kg
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
