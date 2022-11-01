When Pauline West was diagnosed with lung disease at age 64, she was told by her doctor she was no longer fit to work.
Yet after years of working in disability and aged care, she had no housing security.
Being under 65 at the time, the Kanahooka resident was ineligible for the age pension, and was told there was no point in applying for the disability pension as it wouldn't come through fast enough.
So Pauline went on unemployment benefits - but that meant she could no longer afford rent at her Shellharbour unit.
"I got so sick I was hospitalised. Once I was out of a job, living in Shellharbour became very, very expensive," Pauline, now aged 69, said.
"I started selling things I owned in order to pay rent and carry on, but it got to the point where I just couldn't do it anymore."
Pauline, who never thought she would face homelessness, packed up what she had left into storage.
She couch-surfed with friends and at one point, ended up in crisis accommodation. Her mental health paid for it.
"When I was in real trouble, that's when the anxiety kicked in for me," Pauline said.
It was after she sought help from a psychiatrist that led her find secure housing at a Kanahooka retirement village.
"I went to the doctor and asked to help me with stress, he recommended I see a psychologist or psychiatrist ... the psychiatrist got in touch with services," Pauline said.
"Before long, I was inundated with people trying to find the best solution for me before I became completely destitute."
Pauline's life has improved since finding housing, but her experience recently drove her to add her voice to the NSW parliamentary inquiry into homelessness among older people.
The inquiry's report was handed down two weeks ago, and found women aged over 55 are disproportionately affected by homelessness, with financial insecurity and housing affordability flagged as the primary drivers.
It had 40 recommendations, including the government funding to build social housing tailor-made for older women and educating frontline service providers on the diverse experiences of older people and homelessness.
Pauline welcomed these recommendations, adding that she struggled with accessing support that addressed her situation.
"I had never been in this position before so I had no idea where I had to go, or what I was going to be needing," she said.
"You don't need 20 different organisations saying 'this is what you need', you just need someone to listen completely to your story, to put you on the right path to housing for your situation."
She now hopes the NSW Government makes moves to implement the recommendations.
"There is no reason why any Australian should ever be homeless in this country. Ever," she said.
Housing for the Aged Action Group Inc CEO Fiona York was also pleased to see a recommendation for the government to investigate lowering the age limit for access to the Housing Elderly Persons priority age group from 80 years to 55.
"It's unacceptable that a single, older women must wait until she is 80 years old before she is considered a priority for social housing," Ms York said.
"We are looking forward to working with the NSW Government, alongside these women and the rest of the sector, as it works to implement these recommendations."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
