Strong winds are hammering the Illawarra on Wednesday and they aren't expected to ease until Thursday afternoon.
A renewed damaging winds warning and strong marine wind warning from the Bureau of Meteorology has been issued with Northwesterly winds averaging 45 to 60 km/h are expected on Wednesday. Peak gusts are expected of up to 100km/h in the Southern Highlands.
On Thursday things are looking a little calmer with westerly winds of 25 to 40 km/h shifting southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming south to southeasterly and light in the evening.
Saturated soils mean there is an increased risk that gusty winds will topple trees and powerlines.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
