Strong and possibly damaging winds persist in the Illawarra on Tuesday morning, prompting a renewed warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.
Northwesterly winds averaging 50 to 65 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are expected as a vigorous cold front continues to move eastwards.
Saturated soils mean there is an increased risk that gusty winds will topple trees and powerlines.
There is also a strong marine wind warning for the Illawarra coast.
It comes after a rainy night for the Illawarra.
The weather station at Bellambi recorded 13.8 millimetres of rain to 9am, Albion Park had 13.6 millimetres, while Kiama saw 14.4 millimetres.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
