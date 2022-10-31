Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Athletes shine at PSSA carnival

By Dave Ross
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 10:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The recent PSSA Athletics carnival was an enormous affair involving all primary school aged students in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.