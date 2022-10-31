Athletes shine at PSSA carnival

The recent PSSA Athletics carnival was an enormous affair involving all primary school aged students in NSW.
Some enormous start lists had 30 competitors or more, so achieving a place was a difficult task.
Savannah Wiki was quite impressive in the G11 shot, winning gold with an enormous 11.43m. She followed that up with a very decent fifth in discus at 26.73m
In the G12 Sophie Howarth won silver in the high jump leaping to 1.48m which was four centimetres higher than her personal best of 1.44m which won her the Combined Independent Schools title.
Coincidentally CIS girls took up all three positions in that event.
Ginger Siasat ran 13.86s in the heats of G12 100m and 13.75s in the semis, only just missing out on a finals berth.
Ethan Sherlock in the qualified fourth for the B11 200m final with a personal best of 27.42s and ended up sixth in the re-run final with 27.75.
The final was re-run due to a disqualification error.
Sherlock qualified for the 100m semis in 13.55s, but only just missed a finals berth.
Michael Melfi Jr qualified fastest for the B11 200m final and second fastest for the 100m semi final. Melfi did extremely well in the finals winning a bronze in the 100m 13.20s and bronze in the 200m 27.17s
Amazing middle distance talent Harry Keats laid it all down in the B12 800m. Representing Oxley College, this amazing young athlete absolutely smashed the 800m time setting a new record of 2.09.87s, and this was on top of winning the 1500m the day before in 4.31.7s
Tullimbar Public School's senior girl relay team G11-13 was made up of members, Loren Garcia, Amelia Bongiorno, Ella-Rae McGregor and Ella Power.
Coached by top masters sprinter Rebekah Power, these girls did outstandingly well.
In the heat they beat their regional final time by two seconds with a 56.58s, they came first in the semis with 57.65s and 12th in the final with 57.65s.
A special mention goes to Kangaloon Primary who contested the Norn and Elizabeth Austen trophy for the small schools relay.
This amazing little school fielded a mixed junior and senior team and did themselves proud coming sixth in 1.03.32s.
Imogene Anderson came away with a sixth in the G12 shot put with a PB throw of 8.84m and a decent 20.67m in discus.
Ella Power may have just missed out on the finals with a 27.85s in the G12 200m, and a 13.96s in the 100m, but was most happy in helping her Tullimbar relay team mates make a decent show of themselves.
Chelsea Nicol may have felt a little disappointed with her 2.31.32sec for the 800m and her 4.05m for the long jump, but her efforts were noted by the state body, and Nicol has subsequently been chosen as part of the NSW team for nationals in the combined events category which includes the 100m, 800m, shot put and long jump.
Athletics Wollongong wishes all the best to those competing in the School Sports Australia carnival in Brisbane from November 17 to 21.
There have been three round held thus far in the inter-club Treloar Shield competition.
The competition is based more on ability levels rather than age.
In round one, four of our guys competed. Chelsy Wayne (U18) rattled the opposition in her usual quiet but devastating way by winning the discus, 43.42m and shot put 13.15m.
Sprint sensation Holly Rea (U18) was quite clinical in her two victories, 60m first 7.69s and 200m first 24.94s.
Jack Johson (U14) was frustratingly close with two, fourth place positions. The first was in the 60m 8.07s and the second was in the 200m 26.54s.
New member Kaitlyn Williams (U18) did well to score a 8.82s in the 60m and 29.15s in the 200m.
A few more bodies turned up for round two, with Ella Hewitt U18 coming close in the 100m 13.08s and long jump 3 rd 5.15s.
Fred Hamblin (U18) ran a 55.42 in the 400m. Grace Costabile( U18) 13.34 in the 100m.
Tierney Dunne in the Open Class women has steadily been dropping her 400m time to 56.60 for a fourth. Sister Scarlett (U14) ran a 66.39 in her 400m.
Maiya Hewitt (U14) convinced many that she was serious by winning long jump 5.07m and coming 3 rd in the 200m hurdles 34.23s.
Louis Losurdo in the open men came fourth in javelin with 41.78m.
Round three proved to be a mixed bag with some doing well and some having bad luck.
Cheyannah Hall had won her high jump comp in the AACT championships by 20cm at 1.45m. However Hall unfortunately rolled her ankle and so struggled to jump a brave 1.30m in this event.
Jack Johnson was pipped twice for second in the 100m 12. 37s and the 200m 25.00s.
Montse Ros (W35-49) pole vault first 2.60m.
Naomi Gibson (U18) pole vault 1 st 3.00m.
Ella Hewitt (U18) 100m 12.92s, 200m 26.50s.
Jett Link, Open Men 200m 23.06s.
Maiya Hewitt (U14) fifth in 100m 13.02s and third in 200m, 25.95s.
High jumper Liam Halloran (U18) fourth, 1.80m and finally young Scarlett Dunne (U14) scored 13.65s in the 100m and 28.56s in the 200m.
Congrats go to Carlo Tallarida and dad Tom for both taking out the Athletics Wollongong Park Run point score.
Carlo, who is only 11, scored a graded percentage of 73% which was a better percentage than any of the more senior athletes.
Well done both athletes
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.