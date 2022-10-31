Tara Coleman and Warilla's Jackson Blake were the big winners during round two of the Sydney Water Surf Series held at Thirroul on Saturday.
They both had to overcome stiff competition in tough flat conditions as they challenged the arduous M shaped course.
The race format required competitors to navigate the surf break on 12 occasions and is known for it's difficulty.
This result consolidated Coleman's iron woman pointscore leadership but major threats Emily Mathers and Sarah Locke are still within striking difference with two Series carnivals to come.
Coleman said that she was proud of her performance but knew she still had another two carnivals she had to perform at.
"I love competing in the Sydney Water Series and it reminds me of my nipper days," she said.
"The Series has always delivered a combination of well-run carnivals and solid competition. It was great to get another win today but I know the other girls are quality competitors who will be fighting hard over the next few rounds," Coleman said.
Blake got to the iron man finish line before Warilla club mates Tyler McEwan and older brother Lachlan.
In the younger age groups the close U/17s tussle between Bulli's Brayden Woodforde and Warilla's Kynan Burke continued, with Woodforde taking the honours in the iron man, board and swim. Warilla's Maddix Burke took the spoils in the U/14s iron man whilst Wollongong City's Luca Smith continued hard work paid off with victory in the surf race.
Round three of the series will be held on November 12 at Kiama Downs.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
