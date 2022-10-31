Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tara Coleman and Jackson Blake conquer Thirroul's 'Big M'

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:33am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The result consolidated Coleman's iron woman points leadership. Picture Josh Brightman/Balanced Image Studio

Tara Coleman and Warilla's Jackson Blake were the big winners during round two of the Sydney Water Surf Series held at Thirroul on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.