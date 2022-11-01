A resident on The Avenue at Mt St Thomas wants to give Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery a pram and see how he goes navigating what has become a rat run for motorists.
The road has been seeing more and more traffic as motorists use it as a short cut between Coniston and Figtree instead of roads like Gladstone Avenue.
"That's a beautifully wide street with pedestrian access and that hardly gets used," said The Avenue resident Kate Sergent.
"People use The Avenue instead. What we're trying to do is deter that traffic and instead use a street that's much more suitable for a lot more cars. Gladstone Avenue is a much more appropriate street for cars to go down."
While The Avenue is a signposted 40km/h zone, Ms Sergent said cars regularly speed along the street.
The risk is exacerbated by a lack of footpaths along The Avenue, forcing people to walk along the road at times.
"It was just yesterday that I walked down to the local cafe and I watched an older guy walking back up The Avenue," Ms Sergent said.
"He's having to navigate speeding cars, uneven surfaces the gravel [on the roadside]. He's forced onto the road at various times. It just made me feel sick at how unsafe it is for the residents of The Avenue."
She said residents had spoken to council staff numerous times and had put forward the idea of making it a one-way street westbound between Television and Taronga avenues.
She said council had acknowledged the dangers of the road and yet, Ms Sergent said they had seen little in the way of action.
"It's just so frustrating that the council can host the UCI and close roads at the drop of a hat - in a matter of months' notice - but we don't get anything," she said.
"They know how dangerous The Avenue is. Maybe the residents' safety isn't as sexy as the UCI and maybe that's why we're not getting the budget."
She went as far as to issue an invitation to Cr Bradbery and general manager Greg Doyle to come to The Avenue.
"I really want to give Gordon a pram and I want to give Greg a mobility scooter and I want them to start at Television Avenue and walk down to the cafe where I'll even buy them a coffee," she said.
"They can experience what residents have to experience on a daily basis and they can see first-hand what we're talking about."
Wollongong City Council was contacted for comment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
