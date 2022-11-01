Concerned parents of Oak Flats High School students vow to continue fighting a department decision to remove most of the demountables housing the learning support unit and move students into other buildings.
The Department of Education has confirmed it is going ahead with a plan to move Jamberoo unit classes into the school's permanent buildings, following a letter sent to parents and carers on Friday that said the demountables would not be removed until 'fit for purpose' spaces were established.
"We're working with the school leadership and community at Oak Flats High School to relocate classes from temporary demountable buildings to available teaching spaces in the permanent buildings," a spokesperson told the Mercury.
"The learning environments will be prepared in a way that meets the needs of the Jamberoo unit.
"The demountable buildings will not be removed until the new learning spaces are ready, which is expected by the end of term 4."
The department plans to remove the demountables due to an oversupply of teaching spaces and use them at another school where they are needed.
Among the concerned parents is Isabell Jamieson, who says the school's Jamberoo unit - and its set-up - has changed the life of her 16-year-old daughter Rylee.
"She was a shy, anxious, overwhelmed little girl ... The unit gave her the ability to learn," Ms Jamieson said, adding her daughter was now top of her class, on the school representative council and fully engaged with her learning.
Parents are worried their children will not cope well moving from the current space - in which the six demountable buildings are situated close together, with an outdoors area and sensory garden - into buildings also used by students in mainstream classes.
"To put [Rylee] into an environment with so many more people, it would undo everything," Ms Jamieson said.
Rylee described it as her "safe space" and said students would not function in mainstream parts of the school like they did in the unit.
"They're all crowded, they're very noisy, and it won't be a right fit for us, so I'm really hoping that the department will overturn the decision," she said.
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said she was aware of the concerns of parents and carers.
"The community can be reassured that the department will consult with them on the way forward after hearing their concerns," Ms Mitchell said.
"The school has existing permanent learning spaces that can accommodate the students and I have made clear that the department will need to make sure they support the learning needs of the students."
A petition started by parent Vanessa Bishop, calling the department to reverse its decision, has attracted over 780 signatures.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.