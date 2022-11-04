A luxury refuge with views in Kiama

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 1
On the slopes of the mountain overlooking the town and the sea, this is a stylish home on 1,117sqm with views of the ocean and the hinterland.
"The home has been a refuge for us since 2019, after living on a farm in Kangaroo Valley," owner Terry Horsfall said. "Following bush fires along the South Coast, we were put into lockdown and borders were closed. We were grateful to have so many spaces, outdoors and indoors, to enjoy, and to go for long walks in the country and beaches nearby."
"Perfect resort living for entertaining or for living a quiet life."
There's an open plan kitchen, lounge and dining area with stunning views, timber floorboards and direct access to the wraparound verandah with a covered pergola.
Also a gourmet kitchen with gas stove, electric oven, servery windows and marble benchtops.
Four double bedrooms (master with ensuite) while the downstairs level, with own entrances, has a bedroom, living/TV room, bathroom and study.
Other features include a laundry, underhouse storage and a loft storage area with a pull-down stair access.
There's a pool with cabana, ducted air-conditioning/heating, ceiling fans, a single garage, gym, 6.6 kW solar system, irrigation system and water tanks. Just 250m from Kiama HS and 1.2km from beaches and township.
