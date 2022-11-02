Wollongong was awarded the title of being a UCI Bike City this year.
My last two rides would indicate there is a huge gap between that label and the real-world experience of cyclists in the region.
Last week, at a temporary set of traffic lights coming down from Mt Kembla (on the World Championship Road Race course), I had the passenger of a Kombi van pick a cone from the roadworks and drop it from the moving vehicle directly into my path.
This week, when pulling away from the front of a queue of traffic at signal controlled junctions, I have had cars, on at least three occasions, drive straight through the space I was already occupying rather than wait until it was safe to pass.
The final time on Friday, I was so shaken, I had to stop and was physically sick because I came so close to an extremely serious accident.
To put this in context, I have cycled in several North American, European, British and Australian cities. I have regularly commuted by bike for nearly 25 years.
I'm a trained cycle leader, have written and led cyclist training courses for a variety of levels of bike user. In a previous life, I was the project officer and and author of Scotland's first ever national cycling plan. I've previously been hit twice by a car while cycling.
I would love not to sound like I am running down this part of the world and, having met with people working in Transport at Wollongong City Council, I believe they are working hard to support bike users and would love to do more. I do not believe any fault lies there.
My considered opinion is that the fault lies with drivers and the total impunity they appear to operate with. Put simply, drivers in NSW experience no real risk of any negative consequence for driving and behaving negligently of wilfully dangerously with regard to bike users (and, it would be worth noting, toward pedestrians and other vulnerable road users, in many instances).
Poor behaviour goes unchecked and unpunished; it becomes habit. Pervasive negative attitudes towards bike users become normalised.
I love cycling and in particular, enjoy cycling along our coast, up and down our escarpment and into the Southern Highlands. As a parent, I want to demonstrate there is a realistic alternative to using cars for many of our journeys by commuting to work on my bike.
However, I struggle to be able to promote cycling for pleasure, of making short journeys by bike to younger and newer bike users because the protections they deserve don't seem to exist. The level of risk I would be asking them to take remains too high.
It's worth noting that for widely I support a hierarchy of care from all road and path users. So, the more vulnerable the user is the greater duty of care everyone else has to take.
So, as a cyclist not only do I have to stick to the rules and regulations for the road, but I also have a duty of care for pedestrians, as does anyone on a scooter, e-bike, skateboard etc.
To summarise, my most recent cycling experiences in Wollongong have been the least pleasant and amongst the most dangerous I have ever had. Nowhere else in the world have I experienced the lack of care, utter disdain and outright hostility to bike uses I have experienced in Wollongong and the Illawarra.
Unless much, much more is done to protect bike users and prevent and punish careless and dangerous driver behaviour, I can only see the situation worsening and we run a very real risk of losing a generation of bike users.
