The Debate: Diamonds sponsorship saga will not be the last of its kind

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers MITCH JENNINGS and JORDAN WARREN discuss the Diamonds sponsorship furore and what it means for the future of corporate partnerships.
Jenno: Well Rabs, it's been a saga, but the Diamonds have found a sponsor in the form of the Victorian government to fill the $15 million shortfall left by Hancock Prospecting taking their financial ball and going home.
Between Pat Cummins and the Australian Cricket team, the LIV Golf controversy, the Socceroos' public stance ahead of the Qatar World Cup; are we witnessing a complete paradigm shift?
Warren: It does seem - just from the Cummins example alone - that players in sporting teams are having a greater say in which sponsors they will be associated with.
The Socceroos are another great example in how they have got on the front foot and put on record their discontent with human rights issues in Qatar, the country where the upcoming World Cup will be held.
The Diamonds stood up to racist comments made by the father of Gina Rinehart - the founder of her company Hancock Prospecting, and they stood united.
Will this be a more frequent occurrence? Only time will tell, but just from events similar to this that have occurred this year alone, it's probably safe to say sporting teams will be more selective in choosing their sponsorship portfolio.
The argument of people with opinions on the matter opposed to the Diamonds say that the side should not have worried about the comments from Rinehart's father due to the fact that it happened approximately 40 years ago.
Jenno, what do you make of that argument?
Jenno: Garbage. It'd be pretty simple to publicly condemn the comments and distance the company from them without trashing its founder's entire legacy. I guess it's easier to leverage a $15 million drop in the ocean than actually front up to that fact.
It's why I struggle to cop accusations of 'virtue signalling' levelled at athletes who raise these issues. Who's really guilty of it in terms of sporting and corporate sponsorships?
You can talk about 'highly-paid' athletes all you like, it's miniscule in comparison to the financial clout of the companies that enter weighty corporate partnerships.
When they do, it's never philanthropy. It's pure branding and marketing spin. It's what makes the sporting world go around, but it's the fact of the matter.
You look at the numerous big banks that are major sponsors of any number of sports. The horrific findings of the banking Royal Commission revealed not a lot of virtue in the industry, the major players being the worst offenders.
The attempts to smother that with what are relatively tiny financial outlays are a means of purchasing virtue, not merely signalling it. What's more hypocritical of the two?
I also think it's wrong to suggest that our netballers aren't entitled to their position purely on the basis that their sport is struggling financially.
It doesn't give them less right to a view than Cummins simply because Australian cricket will have a host of sponsors lining up in the wake of the early termination of its relationship with Alinta Energy.
I honestly think athletes taking a more active interest in the companies that sponsor them can lead to more genuine and meaningful corporate partnerships, but the scrutiny will be high.
You can bet any athlete who makes any sort of stand will have people trawling through all their past and future actions for evidence of 'hypocrisy'.
I've already seen idiotic comments suggesting Cummins shouldn't fly on planes given his climate consciousness - give me strength.
Still, do athletes wading into such territory risk making a rod for their own back?
Warren: Those idiotic comments will always be found in some shape or form.
In every facet of life, sporting stars are in the spotlight now more than ever and, through the joys of social media, everyone leaves a footprint behind.
Any comments made by a person held in high regard in the sporting landscape will have an old Twitter or Facebook post dug up which will contradict what they are trying to say now.
So yes, if athletes like Cummins and co are going to make comments about the companies which sponsor their national teams, then they need to be ready for the backlash.
In the Diamonds' case, the team has, overall, dealt with the situation quite well. Every interview conducted prior to their win over England was conducted with class and post-match the players continued to stick behind Donnell Wallam.
It was a show of unity from the side. The players wore the insults to filter the negativity so it didn't all rest on her. It showed the mark of a real team.
It's an interesting point you make Jenno about how sponsors are going to have to change up their tactics so to speak.
One example I can think of is a collection of Sydney FC fans in the A-League disappointed that the club associates themselves with a major gambling entity The Star casino.
Do you think sponsorships like this will cease in the future?
Jenno: I do, it's just a matter of when.
There was a time the Winfield brand and rugby league went together like pie and sauce. Like the Rothmans Medal and the Benson & Hedges Cup, it seems a distant memory now.
I think gambling and alcohol sponsorship is on borrowed time, though I'll be upfront about the fact I'm personally quite partial to both.
The Star may be a different kettle of fish given, more than just being a gambling entity, it's been found unfit to hold its license, but you may well have hit on something there with that example.
The professional sporting market is ruthlessly competitive and survival depends on the corporate dollars a sport can attract.
In most instances, they can probably wear player/athlete pushback, but if fans start mobilising collectively, sporting organisations who rely on them have no choice but to listen.
