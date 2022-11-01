Rain again caused delays but not before Kurtis Patterson brought up his century to put NSW in the box seat to win their Sheffield Shield clash in Wollongong against South Australia.
Just minutes after the Blues skipper reached triple figures players were forced off North Dalton Park due to rain.
Patterson retired hurt on 32 and did not come out to bat when NSW resumed at 1-99 on Tuesday morning.
The 29-year-old took to the crease after Jason Sangha was dismissed for 52 with NSW 2-214.
Patterson and Daniel Hughes then went on to add a further seven runs before opener Hughes' patient innings was ended at 91 by South Australian quick Wes Agar.
Patterson (122 not out) and Sean Abbott (47) then added a 123-run partnership before NSW declared at 5-389. South Australia resume at 1-15 on Wednesday.
It was another tough day at the office for South Australian bowler Nathan McAndrew, who had 0-80 from his 24 overs.
Day one was also frustrating for the Wollongong-born all-rounder and his fellow bowlers, with rain and bad-light seeing only 47.1 overs bowled.
McAndrew, who returned from injury early this summer told the Mercury he was slowly getting back to his best.
"Last game certainly wasn't my best. I was pretty underdone coming off injury. Coming into that game I'd only bowled 12 overs in three weeks heading into a shield game," he said.
"I was certainly not at my best heading into that game but it was important to just get back out there for the group and team balance.
"It allowed Ben Manenti to come back into the side, who had a blinder.
"I'm feeling much better today, especially with my rhythm."
The Oak Flats junior added he was looking to consolidate on his breakout season last year.
"Last year was a really good year for me personally, just getting the opportunity to play first grade cricket and to play shield cricket, an opportunity that I'm incredibly grateful for," McAndrew said.
"I'm just trying to consolidate from that and execute my role in the group.
"I'm not the opening bowler. Coming on first change I'm just trying to do what the team requires of me.
"Adapting to the conditions and just trying to make an impact for the group. Try and hit the wicket hard, use my bouncer and just bring plenty of energy.
"Wickets I feel will come from that. I don't really want to sit back and be like I want to take X amount of wickets because that's only going to come from me doing my job."
The 29-year-old said working with SA coach Jason Gilliespie was helping his bowling.
"Dizzy keeps it pretty simple, he just tells you to execute length, simple as that really," he said. "You know cricket is a simple game played by even simpler people. You don't have to reinvent the wheel with fast bowling....it's just run in bring energy, I think that's one of the things he preaches, it all starts with the fast bowlers.
"The fielders can't be up and about if the bowlers aren't bowling well, so the energy starts with the fast bowlers running in and hitting the wicket hard and from that you are able to create some energy."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
