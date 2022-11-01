Illawarra Mercury
Police search for child sex offender known to visit Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:10am
Michael Pearce, 37, is wanted by police. Picture provided by NSW Police Force.

A child sex offender who molested a teenage girl in Wollongong is wanted by police for failing to meet his reporting requirements.

