Police search for child sex offender known to visit Wollongong

A child sex offender who molested a teenage girl in Wollongong is wanted by police for failing to meet his reporting requirements.
Michael Pearce, 37, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for breaching his reporting obligations as someone on the Child Protection Register, contravening a child protection order.
Campbelltown police and officers from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad have been looking for Pearce but have been unable to find him, so have turned to the public for help.
Pearce is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres to 180 centimetres tall, of medium build with shaved brown hair.
He used to live in the Campbelltown area and uses the rail network.
He is known to frequent Central Railway Station, Sydney's CBD and Wollongong.
Pearce became eligible in October for release from prison, where he was serving a sentence for crimes against a 15-year-old girl in April.
On April 24, he leaned into a game booth in which the girl was sitting with friends at Wollongong Central's Funland and touched her thigh and breast.
He pleaded guilty to four offences and was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of six months.
Anyone who sees Pearce is urged to contact local police immediately.
Wollongong police station can be reached 4226 7899.
Those who have information on his whereabouts can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
