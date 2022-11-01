It has been a whirlwind 2022 for Kookaburra's great and Illawarra man Blake Govers and despite the hockey superstar busy making waves in Belgium currently - he is eager to give back to those in the region he grew up in following his name being listed as a finalist in the Elite Male Athlete of the Year award at the upcoming Illawarra Sports Awards.
Govers is listed on the same ticket at fellow Kookaburra's teammate Flynn Ogilvie for the award, with the two also listed as nominees for the Mercury People's Choice Award.
He has currently been plying his trade in Belgium with his club KHC Dragons, a team located in Brasschaat. The side is sitting in the playoffs positions mid-way through the season.
Back in Australia for a short period to see family and friends, Govers told the Mercury following his nominations in the Awards that he wants to be able to give back to the Wollongong region once the hectic nature of his career allows him to.
"I definitely enjoy it [being a mentor to up-and-coming athletes]," he said.
"I wish that I could potentially bring my services and show my face more in communities especially in Wollongong to get back.
"The generation coming through now probably saw me growing up playing in the local league and then now when I'm hitting my straps or [playing] internationally they probably haven't seen me for the last little while."
Govers added that he would also like to get back to his hometown more often to see those who have watched him from afar so often.
Me showing my face would be something that I would like to do especially when I'm in my prime of my career to inspire and influence the next generation of hockey players.- Kookaburras player Blake Govers.
"Hopefully I do have opportunities to do that in the future but at the moment I've gotta keep going professionally overseas," Govers said.
Categories for the Awards include the Mercury People's Choice Award, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Illawarra Sportsperson of the Year (Male and Female), Local Hero of the Year, Sporting Moment of the Year and the IAS Junior Athlete of the Year.
The Illawarra Sports Awards, presented by the Mercury, Illawarra Academy of Sport and Illawarra Credit Union, will be held on November 10.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
