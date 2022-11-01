Illawarra Mercury
Blake Govers eager to give back to Wollongong following his Illawarra Sports Awards nomination

By Jordan Warren
Updated November 2 2022 - 12:43am, first published November 1 2022 - 10:30pm
Govers is a finalist with Kookaburra's teammate Flynn Ogilvie for the Elite Male Athlete of the Year Award as well as the Mercury People's Choice Award at the Illawarra Sports Awards held at the Fraternity Club, Fairy Meadow on November 10. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It has been a whirlwind 2022 for Kookaburra's great and Illawarra man Blake Govers and despite the hockey superstar busy making waves in Belgium currently - he is eager to give back to those in the region he grew up in following his name being listed as a finalist in the Elite Male Athlete of the Year award at the upcoming Illawarra Sports Awards.

