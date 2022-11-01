After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illawarra Academy of Sport held their 2022-23 Induction Day last weekend at the University of Wollongong.
The day helps to introduce the IAS' newest athletes from their various scholarship programs with the day involving a range of activities including educational modules to squad inductions.
There were about 150 of the IAS' 250 athletes in attendance along with their parents and coaches. The Induction Day aims to give the athletes more of an idea behind what the IAS is all about.
"The athletes did a nutrition then a sports psychology session and the parents also did an elite emerging talent athlete education session and the feedback from that was awesome and the parents definitely took a lot away from that," IAS media and communications officer Emily Robinson told the Mercury.
"It's a good module for the parents who will be caring for potential elite athletes now and in the future.
"We haven't actually done this specific education session before especially after the last few years that have been all over the place with COVID. We have done parent education sessions in the past but not this specific one," she said.
Athletes also got involved in team building exercises as part of the day's proceedings.
Robinson said that the day was an overall success.
"It was good being their first time at the Academy it was good for them to get to know other people in their squad," she said.
"It helps them work on their communication skills and reinforces the key message for the athletes to have fun," she added.
