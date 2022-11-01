Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Academy of Sport holds successful Induction Day at the University of Wollongong

By Jordan Warren
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:30am
The IAS' newest athletes gathered at the University of Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet

After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illawarra Academy of Sport held their 2022-23 Induction Day last weekend at the University of Wollongong.

