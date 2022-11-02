Illawarra Premier League club Tarrawanna have announced the appointment of Jason Wenig as their head coach for the 2023 season following the departure of former coach and Socceroo Scott Chipperfield.
Wenig was originally re-signed as the U-20 coach for another year at Tarrawanna but was quickly promoted to the first team, something he said he was extremely eager for.
Following the announcement he would be taking over the first grade coaching job, Wenig told the Mercury that he was proud to be handed this task.
"I've just got an itch [for coaching] to be honest," he said.
"In 2018 I was training with Matthew Bailey at Bulli at the time and that began this itch for coaching. I've loved football at my life. The passion for coaching has just grown and I have grown mentally to the point where I realised one of my bucket list things is to coach first grade and having two decades playing in the league made me want it more.
A family club, the Blueys have a strong tradition of blooding youth players in the first team such as recent stars of the league Nic Tomasiello and Ben Learmonth, whilst also boasting seasoned veterans Matt Naylor, Darren Stone and Adam Rodriguez.
This tradition is not something that Wenig will move away from.
"I know we can't compete with the three or four big guns in dollar-for-dollar value," he said.
"I think it's a good thing [blooding youth players into the first team]. Tarrawanna have had success in the past with young guys coming through. There's a lot of guys out there that are not getting the opportunity [to play first grade] at these bigger clubs and that's where we've tried to target for 2023.
"The kids can play. By giving them opportunity you are giving them experience at they don't get experience playing reserve grade and U-20s for three of four years."
The Blueys started the 2022 season like a house on fire, sitting top of the IPL ladder for some period, but suffered a drop in form mid-way through the season.
