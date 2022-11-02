Illawarra Mercury
Tarrawanna Blueys announce new coach for the 2023 Illawarra Premier League season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 2 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:00am
The Tarrawanna squad celebrate one of their goals in a 3-1 win against Port Kembla at Wetherall Park last season. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra Premier League club Tarrawanna have announced the appointment of Jason Wenig as their head coach for the 2023 season following the departure of former coach and Socceroo Scott Chipperfield.

