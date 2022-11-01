Fascinators were flying at the Kembla Grange Racecourse on Tuesday as crowds braved the wild winds to watch the Melbourne Cup day events unfold.
While the sun was out and racegoers were treated to blue skies, the wind ruined many carefully planned outfits, blowing up skirts and sending hats and headpieces flying.
While many peoples' attention was glued to the races on the track and the screens, others only had eyes for the bar and the runway.
Bright colours dominated the trackside fashion, and many race-goers opted for bold spring colours.
Kiama Downs local Don McIntosh let his 26-year-old daughter choose his outfit, and ended up with a Christmas-themed suit jacket, jeans and crocs.
"My aim today is to get home safely," he said.
Flick through our gallery below to see if you can spot anyone you know.
Work friends Bailey, James, Jamie, and Mark honoured their seven-year tradition of wearing matching race-themed shirts for the day.
"We've been doing this for seven years - we used to have hair when we started," Jamie said.
Fashions on the Field MC Jordan Meaney cautioned the dapper men and women who paraded down the trackside runway to hold onto their headpieces, but the wind was unstoppable.
"There goes another fascinator..." Mr Meaney said after another stray headpiece flew across the grass.
"Hang onto your head pieces!"
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
