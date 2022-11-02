Basketball's version of T20 cricket is coming to Towradgi Park.
The 3X3 basketball tournament on November 12-13 will coincide with the launch of newly formed Illawarra Heat's inclusion in the 3x3 Champions League Basketball competition.
Likened to T20 cricket and Rugby 7s, the abbreviated basketball format is riding a wave of interest after featuring at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
The club and tournament is the brainchild of 10-year NBL veteran Lucas Walker, who said the Illawarra Heat were bringing their own FIBA approved 3X3 court and hoop set-up to create a professional pop-up court specifically for the two-day event.
The event will include competitions for wheelchair, all-abilities, junior and open age participants.
Walker said with three junior age groups for boys and girls, social, mixed and elite categories in the open age category, wheelchair and all-abilities, the tournament was set to have a great representation of participants across the weekend.
He added there would also be teams travelling from within NSW and interstate to compete.
"It's going to be an action-packed weekend of fun," Walker said.
"The easiest way to try and describe [3x3] is it is like basketball's version of T20. The game goes for 10-minutes, there's a smaller ball, shorter shot-clock, only three players on the court, and it is just really fun, there's no stops, there's no coach, there's no time-outs, it is just high intensity action.
"Scoring is in ones and twos, it's the first team to 21 or highest scorer after 10 minutes, so it's exciting."
The East Corrimal resident, who enjoyed NBL spells with Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Cairns and Sydney, said the 3X3 format offered many benefits for young basketballers as a pathway to the five on five game.
"You don't have a coach who is going to drag you if you make a mistake. With three guys on the court playing in a half-court situation, everyone is involved in every defensive and offensive possession.
"Over the course of the game no one is standing on the corner, no one's stuck down the end of the bench not getting a go. You are forced to get lots more shots, lots more touches, lots more opportunities to drive. It's a great way to improve your overall game and just as importantly it's just as exciting to watch for fans."
The 37-year-old, who played in the NBL1 East competition with the Illawarra Hawks last season, said the two-day event would also include a community-run barbecue, live music, a three-point shootout, prizes, prizemoney and valuable FIBA ranking points for all players.
There will also be a casual free shoot-around for interested community members on Friday, November 11 from 4-8pm before the tournament starts the following day from 10am and continues on Sunday from 12pm.
Grand stand seating will be at the courts as well as plenty of standing room. Entry is free.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
