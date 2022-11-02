Illawarra Mercury
Repatriated women are Australian citizens

November 2 2022 - 5:00pm
Gerard Vaughan (Mercury, October 31) has overlooked the fact that the women in question are Australian citizens. He is wrong in assuming that they know nothing but conflict. Either they were born here or have lived here long enough to qualify for citizenship. They know what it is like to live without conflict. It is not unreasonable that they wish to return to that life, to be with family and friends and to give their children the opportunity to live in peace.

