Repatriated women are Australian citizens

Gerard Vaughan (Mercury, October 31) has overlooked the fact that the women in question are Australian citizens. He is wrong in assuming that they know nothing but conflict. Either they were born here or have lived here long enough to qualify for citizenship. They know what it is like to live without conflict. It is not unreasonable that they wish to return to that life, to be with family and friends and to give their children the opportunity to live in peace.
Barbara Sawtell, Oak Flats
Your correspondent Barry Swan highlights the unfettered pollution of Allan's Creek in the 1950's/60's (Letters November 1, 2022). In the mid 1970s I worked for Telecom/Telstra in the Port Kembla area and on several occasions witnessed the dumping of large truck loads of ash directly into the South Pacific Ocean from the ramp on the breakwater adjacent to the then pilot's station, now the Breakwater Battery Museum at Port Kembla. The ramp used can still be seen on Google Maps' satellite view.
Chris Cartledge, Wollongong
A huge thank you to all the staff at Wollongong Hospital, Ward 5A in particular. You give so much of yourselves. Long hours, COVID patients, high dependency patients in high numbers. Your compassion and empathy is exemplary. Your work ethic also. You supported one very anxious senior onto the road to recovery. Thank you. Words are not enough!
Linda Politis, Corrimal
Since 2013 successive LNP federal governments have boasted about being strong on Border Security. A highly questionable boast when one considers Peter Dutton's tenure as immigration minister. In 2015 he overruled his department by allowing foreign au pair women to remain past their visa limit. One au pair worker was an employee of a former police colleague of Dutton, the other was an employee of AFL Boss, Gillon Mclachlan a "mate "of Dutton's.
Dutton and the LNP's laisser-faire approach toward Australia's border security enabled a Chinese triad boss and convicted human trafficker, Binjun Xie, to enter Australia in 2014. Binjun Xie while serving a prison sentence for human trafficking in the UK, was given early release conditional on him returning to China. Instead, the LNP's Border Security incompetence enabled Binjun Xie to obtain a student visa into Australia.
Since arriving he has established a nationwide chain of brothels. Brothels serviced by victims of his human trafficking operations! Leaving open the question to Peter Dutton and the LNP: "why did you allow this vile individual into Australia?"
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.